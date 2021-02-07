Korkmaz will come off the bench Saturday versus the Nets.
The 23-year-old started Thursday but will return to the bench Saturday with Seth Curry (illness) and Ben Simmons (calf) retaking the court. Korkmaz is averaging 7.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11 games off the bench this season.
