76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Coming off bench Tuesday
Korkmaz will come off the bench during Tuesday's contest against the Nuggets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With Josh Richardson (hamstring) returning to the starting five, Korkmaz will resume his usual role off the bench. Across 12 bench appearances, he's averaging 7.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.
