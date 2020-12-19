Korkmaz scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes in Friday's preseason win over the Pacers.

No one on the Sixers topped 26 minutes and 17 different players took the floor in their preseason finale. Even so, Korkmaz played 19 minutes for the second consecutive game, allowing him to get hot from behind the arc. The additions of Seth Curry and Danny Green leave Korkmaz set for a reserve role in the regular season, though he proved capable of scoring in bunches last campaign.