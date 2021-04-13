Korkmaz played 18 minutes off the bench and totaled 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal during Monday's win over the Mavs.

Korkmaz made the most of his time on the court as he was able to post consecutive 20-point outings for the first time this season. In his last three contests, Korkmaz has hit 12 total three-pointers despite playing greater than 20 minutes just once in that span. While he doesn't typically contribute much outside of scoring, he has collected seven steals in his last two games.