Korkmaz tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), and seven rebounds in 12 minutes during Friday's 104-84 preseason victory over Melbourne United.

Korkmaz played 12 minutes off the bench Friday as he looked to continue his strong summer league form from two months prior. He once again showed that he is not afraid to shoot the ball and will certainly not pass up an opportunity. He is no certainty to garner himself a regular rotation spot but he will likely be given ample opportunity over the next two weeks. He is not worth drafting at this stage and should only be monitored in deeper formats.