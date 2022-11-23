Korkmaz closed with nine points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 victory over the Nets.

Korkmaz had missed his team's last three contests due to a knee injury, but he didn't appear to be on any type of restriction Tuesday. He knocked down a new season-high two triples in just his sixth appearance of the 2022-23 campaign. Korkmaz has struggled to carve out a role in the rotation to this point, but he could have an opportunity over the next few games with Matisse Thybulle (ankle), Joel Emiid (foot), James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) all recovering from injuries.