76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Diagnosed with torn meniscus
Korkmaz has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The injury occurred during the matchup against Boston on Feb. 12. Treatment options, including surgery, are being considered. Either way, Korkmaz will be out for an extended period of time, making the 76ers' bench thinner than it already was after the trade deadline.
