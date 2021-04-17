Korkmaz scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes of Friday's victory over the Clippers.

Korkmaz has been on fire from downtown over his last five games. He's hit a total 19 triples while connecting on 45.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. On the defensive side of the ball, Korkmaz has had active hands collecting 12 steals over his last four outings. He will shift back to the bench once Tobias Harris (knee) and Seth Curry (hip) return to the starting lineup, but has shown an ability to contribute in the time he's been given on the court.