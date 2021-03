Korkmaz had 19 points (6-14 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in Monday's win over the Pacers.

The Sixers moved Korkmaz back to the bench after he started Saturday's game, and he responded with one of his best games of the season. In just 23 minutes, Korkmaz drained a season-high six threes, while adding out-of-the-ordinary contributions on the defensive end. Entering Monday, the wing had not blocked a shot since opening night back on Dec. 23.