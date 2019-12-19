Korkmaz scored six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) in eight minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Heat.

Korkmaz was able to give it a go despite dealing with knee soreness. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old shooting guard didn't see very many minutes even though the Heat zone stifled the 76ers offensively and Korkmaz canned a couple treys. He's still averaging more minutes than rookie Matisse Thybulle on the year, but that hasn't been the case here in December. Moreover, Korkmaz hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Nov. 30, and he provides little else from a statistical standpoint.