Korkmaz will draw the start in Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Kormaz is moving into the starting five for the injured Jimmy Butler, who is out with an upper respiratory infection. It's unclear if Butler's illness will force him to miss any more time, and if he does, Korkmaz will likely continue to start in his place. In joining the starting five, Korkmaz could be in line for a larger role.

