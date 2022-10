Korkmaz scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason win over the Nets.

The 25-year-old tied undrafted rookie Julian Champagnie for the scoring lead among Sixers bench players on the night. Korkmaz figures to be one of the anchors of the second unit in 2022-23, but he's unlikely to make a big fantast impact in a backcourt dominated by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.