Korkmaz contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.

Korkmaz had his best game of the season Monday night, hitting a season-high in points and rebounds, while also netting four threes in the contest. The 76ers remain a top-heavy roster, which could allow Korkmaz for a few more minutes off the bench, but don't expect much to come from the one offensive showing moving forward.