76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Enters starting five
Korkmaz will start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Justin Grasso of 973 ESPN reports.
Korkmaz draws the spot start for Al Horford, who's out for rest Tuesday evening. He put up 20 points and snagged five boards in his other start this season Nov. 4 against Phoenix.
