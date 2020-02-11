76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Enters starting lineup
Korkmaz will start at small forward in Tuesday's tilt against the Clippers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 76ers have opted to switch up their starting lineup by inserting Korkmaz and bringing Al Horford off the bench. It remains to be seen if this is something they will stick with going forward, but for the time being it should increase the 22-year-old's minutes a bit. He has averaged 25.9 minutes per game in 11 starts as opposed to 20.1 in 42 games off the bench.
