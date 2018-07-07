Korkmaz dropped 40 points (10-18 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 12-15 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 95-89 summer league loss to the Celtics.

Korkmaz flashed the potential the 76ers saw when the organization selected him 26th overall in 2016. Due to a foot injury, he played just 80 minutes last season, but could see more minutes this year with the team losing Marco Belinelli, Ersan Ilyasova, and others in free agency. If he can continue shooting the lights out from three and getting to the free throw line, Korkmaz may find himself a legitimate part of the Sixers' rotation.