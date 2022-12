76ers coach Doc Rivers said Korkmaz (illness) "should go" but will see how he feels after warmups for Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Korkmaz is still listed as questionable Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a non-COVID illness. If the 25-year-old forward is unavailable against Detroit, his next chance to play will be Friday's game contest versus the Clippers.