Korkmaz will start in Thursday's game against Portland, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Kormaz will receive his first start of the season as a result of Ben Simmons (calf) being sidelined. The 23-year-old has only scored in double figures twice so far this season, but he'll have a shot to get loose due to the start.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Adds season-high 17 off bench•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores eight in 28 minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Makes first appearance in three weeks•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Available for Sunday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Still sidelined•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Progressing in recovery•