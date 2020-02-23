76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Goes for 17 points off bench
Korkmaz went for 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-98 loss at Milwaukee.
Korkmaz came off the bench once again but logged 26 minutes -- mostly due to Ben Simmons' injury -- and he has played at least 25 minutes in four of his last five games where he's come off the bench. He has also scored 12 or more points four times during that stretch and while he could move to the starting unit if Ben Simmons is forced to miss time due to his recent back problem, it's clear Korkmaz fits better coming off the bench. At least for fantasy purposes, he will still get minutes regardless of any modifications in the rotation moving forward.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting role may continue•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Enters starting lineup•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Splashes in 31 points•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Pours in career-high 34 in win•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Rebounds with 14-point game•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.