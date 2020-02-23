Korkmaz went for 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-98 loss at Milwaukee.

Korkmaz came off the bench once again but logged 26 minutes -- mostly due to Ben Simmons' injury -- and he has played at least 25 minutes in four of his last five games where he's come off the bench. He has also scored 12 or more points four times during that stretch and while he could move to the starting unit if Ben Simmons is forced to miss time due to his recent back problem, it's clear Korkmaz fits better coming off the bench. At least for fantasy purposes, he will still get minutes regardless of any modifications in the rotation moving forward.