76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Hands out season-high four dimes
Korkmaz accumulated two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists, and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Suns.
Korkmaz finished with a season high in assists while earning double-digit minutes for the sixth straight contest. It seems safe to say Korkmaz has solidified a spot in the team's regular rotation, as trading two players (Robert Covington and Dario Saric) for one (Jimmy Butler) opened up some playing time. The 76ers don't have much depth along the wing. Moreover, Korkmaz's ability to stretch the floor with his shot makes him a fine fit in lineups with the team's top players. With that being said, Korkmaz is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
