The 76ers hope Korkmaz (leg) can return to practice Sunday with the expectation he will be available for Monday's preseason matchup with the Nets, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Given Monday's game is just an exhibition contest, Korkmaz's leg injury does not seem too serious. He is looking to return from a two-game absence. When healthy, the veteran is projected to provide depth on the wing for Philly.