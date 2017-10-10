Korkmaz collected 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 113-96 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Korkmaz struggled to make an impact during the team's first two preseason games, but found his stoke Monday. The 76ers brought him in to be primarily a three-point shooter, as he shot 46.6 percent from behind the international three-point line last season. That said, he'll probably struggle to find minutes in a deep 76ers rotation and can seemingly be avoided in most fantasy formats.