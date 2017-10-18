Korkmaz is inactive for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Korkmaz isn't dealing with any sort of injury, so this is basically a sign that he's out of the team's regular rotation. He'll be off the fantasy radar for the time being, unless of course injuries occur higher up on the depth chart.

