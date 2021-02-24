Korkmaz will start Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Coach Doc Rivers indicated Sunday the 23-year-old had fallen out of the rotation, but the young guard will end up receiving the start with Seth Curry (ankle) unavailable. Korkmaz, Isaiah Joe and Shake Milton figure to benefit from Curry's absence.
