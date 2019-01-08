Korkmaz will start Tuesday against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With J.J. Redick (back) unavailable, Korkmaz will pick up his fifth start of the season -- and third straight. Over his last two starts, the youngster is averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 29.0 minutes.

