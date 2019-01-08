76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Joins starting lineup Tuesday
Korkmaz will start Tuesday against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With J.J. Redick (back) unavailable, Korkmaz will pick up his fifth start of the season -- and third straight. Over his last two starts, the youngster is averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 29.0 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Plays 28 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Will start Saturday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Plays 30 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Draws spot start Wednesday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 10 points in Sunday's loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Reaches 18 points•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.