Korkmaz (ankle) is a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The Sixers deemed both Korkmaz and Joel Embiid (shoulder) available before rescinding their report and stating both are out. In Korkmaz's absence, more minutes are available for Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey.