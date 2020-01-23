76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Leads bench with 17 points
Korkmaz scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 loss to Toronto.
Korkmaz extended his streak of games with double-digit points to five with the effort. His 27 minutes played were tied with his highest total since Nov. 29.
