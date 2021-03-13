Korkmaz dropped 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes off the bench in the win over the Wizards on Friday.

Korkmaz has now gone consecutive games scoring over 15 points, a feat he had not achieved this season until Friday. He and fellow benchmate Shake Milton finished tied for second on the team in scoring (18 points) behind starter Tobias Harris (23 points). In two games since the All-Star break, Korkmaz is averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.0 rebounds over 24.5 minutes per game.