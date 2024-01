Korkmaz chipped in 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to Golden State.

Korkmaz got hot from deep, drilling five three-pointers in the loss. He as an unexpected beneficiary of Tyrese Maxey's (ankle) injury and Joel Embiid's (knee) early exit. Although the stat line was encouraging, we shouldn't expect similar results from Korkmaz unless the injury situation in Philly becomes systemic.