76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Minimal impact in big loss
Korkmaz finished with just nine points, one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 loss to Indiana.
Korkmaz has been providing intermittent value, albeit in very limited categories. Unfortunately, this was not one of those occasions and highlights the reason he should not be considered a 12-team asset. He has streaming value in points and threes, although that comes with an element of risk given his inconsistency.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 16 against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Drains two treys in limited minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Not on injury report•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Nursing knee soreness•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...