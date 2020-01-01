Korkmaz finished with just nine points, one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 loss to Indiana.

Korkmaz has been providing intermittent value, albeit in very limited categories. Unfortunately, this was not one of those occasions and highlights the reason he should not be considered a 12-team asset. He has streaming value in points and threes, although that comes with an element of risk given his inconsistency.