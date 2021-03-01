Korkmaz will come off the bench Monday against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 23-year-old received the start Saturday in place of Tobias Harris (knee), but Mike Scott will start Monday with Harris still sidelined. Korkmaz could still see increased minutes off the bench for the Sixers.
