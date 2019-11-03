Korkmaz had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 victory over Portland.

Korkmaz broke the hearts of TrailBlazer fans, nailing a corner three with just 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock. This was certainly the highlight of his young season, although, the two blocks were a nice added bonus for anyone that used him in DFS. He is merely a situational piece for the 76ers and is unlikely to have value outside of deeper formats.