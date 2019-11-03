76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Nails game-winner Saturday
Korkmaz had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 victory over Portland.
Korkmaz broke the hearts of TrailBlazer fans, nailing a corner three with just 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock. This was certainly the highlight of his young season, although, the two blocks were a nice added bonus for anyone that used him in DFS. He is merely a situational piece for the 76ers and is unlikely to have value outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Strong effort off bench•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Struggles with shot in start•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Returns to 76ers on two-year deal•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Plays 12 minutes in Game 1 loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting Wednesday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Set to return after long layoff•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.