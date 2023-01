Korkmaz (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Korkmaz missed Wednesday's game due to a sore right shoulder, but he's been left off the injury report for Saturday, suggesting the sharpshooting reserve will be available. However, before his absence, Korkmaz had appeared in only one of the 76ers' previous five games, so his availability shouldn't impact Philadelphia's game plan.