76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Nursing knee soreness
Korkmaz is battling soreness in his right knee but is expected to play Wednesday against the Heat, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Korkmaz seemingly came away with some soreness following Sunday's matchup in Brooklyn, but it's not expected to cost him any game action. He should be available to take on his usual bench role Wednesday night.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...