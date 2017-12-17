76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Out indefinitely with foot injury
Korkmaz is dealing with a lisfranc injury to his left foot and is considered out indefinitely, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Korkmaz suffered the injury playing with the Sixers' G-League affiliate Friday. He's slated for further evaluation and testing, which once performed, should give us a better indication for how long Korkmaz will sit out. For now, consider him out indefinitely, though he wasn't a part of the regular rotation, so it shouldn't cause any drastic changes for the Sixers.
