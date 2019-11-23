76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Out Saturday
Korkmaz will not play in Saturday's tilt versus the Heat due to a left ankle sprain, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Korkmaz presumably picked up the ankle sprain in Friday's 115-104 victory over the Spurs. He drew the start in place of Josh Richardson (hip) in the contest and ended up contributing 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks across 34 minutes. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Raptors.
