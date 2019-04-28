76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Plays 12 minutes in Game 1 loss
Korkmaz totaled five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 12 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 loss to the Raptors.
Korkmaz has earned exactly 12 minutes in consecutive tilts. With Mike Scott (heel) out, Korkmaz has been among the reserves 76ers coach Brett Brown has called upon to play extended minutes lately. With Scott likely to be listed as questionable in advance of Monday's Game 2, Korkmaz could be in line to earn double-digit minutes for the fourth time in five appearances this postseason.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting Wednesday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Set to return after long layoff•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Could return Tuesday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: To be re-evaluated in four weeks•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Diagnosed with torn meniscus•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Sits out with sore knee•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...