Korkmaz totaled five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 12 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 loss to the Raptors.

Korkmaz has earned exactly 12 minutes in consecutive tilts. With Mike Scott (heel) out, Korkmaz has been among the reserves 76ers coach Brett Brown has called upon to play extended minutes lately. With Scott likely to be listed as questionable in advance of Monday's Game 2, Korkmaz could be in line to earn double-digit minutes for the fourth time in five appearances this postseason.

