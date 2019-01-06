Korkmaz had seven points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 win over the Mavericks.

Korkmaz earned a second straight start with Jimmy Butler (illness) sidelined. The sophomore shooting guard is a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, which helps his case for minutes given that the team often lacks sufficient spacing to effectively complement center Joel Embiid and point forward Ben Simmons. Still, coach Brett Brown has been reluctant to rely on Korkmaz when the team is at full strength, thus limiting his value to deeper leagues.