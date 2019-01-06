76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Plays 28 minutes in Saturday's win
Korkmaz had seven points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 win over the Mavericks.
Korkmaz earned a second straight start with Jimmy Butler (illness) sidelined. The sophomore shooting guard is a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, which helps his case for minutes given that the team often lacks sufficient spacing to effectively complement center Joel Embiid and point forward Ben Simmons. Still, coach Brett Brown has been reluctant to rely on Korkmaz when the team is at full strength, thus limiting his value to deeper leagues.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Will start Saturday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Plays 30 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Draws spot start Wednesday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 10 points in Sunday's loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Reaches 18 points•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting Wednesday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...