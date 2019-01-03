76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Plays 30 minutes in Wednesday's win
Korkmaz generated 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 win over the Suns.
Korkmaz drew the start in place of Jimmy Butler (illness) and filled up the stat sheet, scoring in double figures for the second time in the last three games and the ninth time through 31 appearances. The 21-year-old shooting guard can fill it up offensively, but more often than not he is relegated to a relatively modest reserve role.
