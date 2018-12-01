76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Posts 13 points, five dimes
Korkmaz provided 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 123-98 win over the Wizards.
Korkmaz handed out a career high assist total and has reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests, though both were blowout victories that allowed him to earn extended minutes. With that being said, Korkmaz has scored in double figures four times in the last 10 games while appearing in all but one of the 11 tilts since the Jimmy Butler trade was announced.
