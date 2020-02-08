76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Pours in career-high 34 in win
Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points (13-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and a block in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-107 win over the Grizzlies.
While the Sixers emptied the bench in the fourth quarter with a big lead, most of Korkmaz's production came when the game still hung in the balance -- he popped for 20 points in the first half alone. The third-year guard is locked in from long range right now, draining multiple three-pointers in four straight games and 11 of his last 12 while averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 threes, 2.3 boards and 14 assists in 23.8 minutes a night and shooting 43.0 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch.
