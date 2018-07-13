Korkmaz tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 88-86 summer league victory over the Suns.

Korkmaz hit all sections of the stat sheet Thursday, helping contribute to the win on both sides of the ball. Aside from a 40-point outburst, Korkmaz's summer league has been relatively quiet, as he was averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal in three games prior to Thursday.

