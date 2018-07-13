76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Quality effort Thursday
Korkmaz tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 88-86 summer league victory over the Suns.
Korkmaz hit all sections of the stat sheet Thursday, helping contribute to the win on both sides of the ball. Aside from a 40-point outburst, Korkmaz's summer league has been relatively quiet, as he was averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal in three games prior to Thursday.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Erupts for 40 points Friday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Sees playing time dwindle in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Active and available Thursday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Remains out Sunday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: To be evaluated in three weeks•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Won't need surgery•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...