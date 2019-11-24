76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Questionable Monday
Korkmaz (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against Toronto, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The guard missed Saturday's matchup against Miami due to a nagging left ankle injury but appears to be progressing well and could possible return to the floor Monday. If that's not the case however, Josh Richardson and Shake Milton may see increased run against the Raptors.
