Korkmaz is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Bucks due to a sprained right ankle.

With Ben Simmons (illness) out, Korkmaz should still see extra usage if he's available. He's started the past three games and averaged 13.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. If he sits out, Matisse Thybulle could see more minutes.