Korkmaz generated 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.

The Turkish guard reached 18 points for the second-straight game, and played a season-high 34 minutes while starting in place of Jimmy Butler (groin). Korkmaz has been productive when he's seen the court, scoring in double-figures in all six games he's played 20 minutes. That said, his season average of 12.0 minutes is far too low for Korkmaz to be considered a relevant fantasy option beyond DFS at this point in his career.