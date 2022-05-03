Korkmaz notched nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block in 10 minutes during Monday's 106-92 loss to the Heat.

After logging a combined 11 minutes across Philadelphia's first-round victory over the Raptors, Korkmaz was called upon to help fill the void of Joel Embiid (orbital). While his output may seem mediocre, he nonetheless led the 76ers' bench in scoring. Coach Doc Rivers utilized 32 different lineups throughout Monday's game, so a dose of Korkmaz in Game 2 on Wednesday seems likely.