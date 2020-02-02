Korkmaz supplied 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 116-95 loss to the Celtics.

Korkmaz regressed for a few games after an exemplary five-game run, where we averaged 16.6 points and 2.0 rebounds. Saturday's game brought him back to more familiar territory after dismal outings against Atlanta and Golden State. He's too inconsistent to be a viable fantasy option currently, but he's an injury away from an expanded role.