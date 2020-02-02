76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Rebounds with 14-point game
Korkmaz supplied 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 116-95 loss to the Celtics.
Korkmaz regressed for a few games after an exemplary five-game run, where we averaged 16.6 points and 2.0 rebounds. Saturday's game brought him back to more familiar territory after dismal outings against Atlanta and Golden State. He's too inconsistent to be a viable fantasy option currently, but he's an injury away from an expanded role.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Leads bench with 17 points•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 17 in 22 minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Career night versus Bulls•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 15, helps spark comeback•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Swipes two in 23 minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Minimal impact in big loss•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.