Korkmaz will be recalled from the G-League's Delaware 87ers in advance of the 76ers' matchup against the Warriors on Saturday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Korkmaz has struggled to find playing time at the NBA level, that hasn't been the case in the G-League. There, he's averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 31.0 minutes per game. While his 33.3 percent field-goal percentage is leaving something to be desired, he's played just two games, so there's plenty of time to give that a boost.