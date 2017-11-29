76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Recalled from G League
The 76ers recalled Korkmaz from the G League's Delaware 87ers on Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Korkmaz gets the call back to Philadelphia after putting up 14 points for Delaware in the G League affiliate's game Tuesday. Though the rookie has shined in his five G League appearances this season, averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals, it's unlikely to change his standing as a non-rotation player for the NBA squad.
