The 76ers recalled Korkmaz from the G League's Delaware 87ers on Wednesday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Korkmaz gets the call back to Philadelphia after putting up 14 points for Delaware in the G League affiliate's game Tuesday. Though the rookie has shined in his five G League appearances this season, averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals, it's unlikely to change his standing as a non-rotation player for the NBA squad.