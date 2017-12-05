76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Recalled from G-League
Korkmaz was recalled from the G-League's Delaware 87ers on Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Korkmaz, the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has struggled to get on the floor this season for the 76ers, seeing just 12 total minutes. He's been active in the G-League, however. There, he's garnering 32.7 minutes per game and averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals. He's struggled to find his stroke, though, making just 34.8 percent of his looks from the field and 18.6 percent of his shots from distance.
